Going to see the lava? Here’s what you need to know

Large crowds are beginning to flock to Hawaii Volcanoes National Park as Kilauea's eruption puts on a spectacular show.
By Isabella Farfan
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 12:33 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Large crowds are already flocking to Hawaii Volcanoes National Park to watch Kilauea’s spectacular new lava show.

Hawaii Volcanoes National Park spokesperson Jessica Ferracane breaks down what you need to know if you’re headed to the park:

  1. Expect to wait in line. Spectators should prepare to wait in line at the park entrance and for parking. The park is open 24 hours, so visiting late at night is an option to beat the crowds.
  2. Be mindful of the air quality. While early reports show that the air quality in the area is still good, that could change. As the visible gas pours out of Kilauea, it elevates levels of noxious sulfur dioxide. Volcanic gases can be dangerous for anyone, especially for young children, pregnant women, and those with heart or respiratory conditions.
  3. It is cold! The site of eruption is at 4,000 feet elevation. Bring a jacket, closed-toed shoes, and long pants.
  4. Check the National Park Service website for updates. Conditions may change. Ferracane said the website will be updated with recent conditions.

For the best views, Ferracane recommends outlooks anywhere along the Halemauma’u Crater Rim Trail, including Uekahuna, Kilauea Overlook, Keanakakoi, Kupinai Pali.

