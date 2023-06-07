Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

First Alert Forecast: Light winds continue, stronger winds due over the weekend

Wednesday forecast
Wednesday forecast(Hawaii News Now)
By Guy Hagi
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 4:36 AM HST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The light to moderate trade winds, with local land and sea breezes developing across sheltered areas of the islands will continue into Thursday.

Trade showers will favor windward facing slopes during the night and early-morning hours, with showers forming over some interior and leeward sections each afternoon.

Breezy trade winds will likely return from late Thursday and Friday into early next week.

This will bring a return to a more typical trade wind weather pattern of showers focused mainly over windward areas by this weekend.

Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.
Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.(Hawaii News Now)

Small surf will continue along south-facing shores. An out-of-season, west-northwest swell is expected to peak Thursday.

Surf along east-facing shores will remain small into Thursday.

Get 10-minute weather updates, plus your 7-day forecast on Hawaii News Now Sunrise every weekday morning from 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. HST.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report for Hawaii News Now - Monday, January 30, 2023
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report for Hawaii News Now - Monday, January 30, 2023
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Tuesday, January 31, 2021
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Tuesday, January 31, 2021
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Wednesday, February 1, 2023
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Wednesday, February 1, 2023

Most Read

Passengers onboard told HNN they heard a loud bang minutes into the flight as the plane gained...
Engine reportedly blows out during takeoff on Honolulu-bound flight
Heart-stopping video captured Tuesday shows a young child walking outside the railing of a...
Heart-stopping video shows young child walking outside railing on highrise balcony
Report: High levels of bacteria detected at multiple Hawaii beaches
Medical Examiner’s Office identifies 2 who died in suspected mass overdose
Medical Examiner’s Office identifies 2 who died in suspected mass overdose
NOAA is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the successful prosecution of...
NOAA: Monk seal was intentionally killed on West Oahu beach

Latest News

USGS overflight shows Kilauea summit on May 23, 2023.
USGS raises volcano alert level for Kilauea following increased earthquake activity
Honolulu Hale
Amid outrage over proposed 64% raise, council to consider measure that would ban outside income
Panic shoppers hit the stores in Hawaii
Despite reports of panic buying, CA dock interruptions are having minimal impact
La Pietra senior accepted to prestigious summer program for aspiring business leaders
La Pietra senior accepted to prestigious summer program for aspiring business leaders