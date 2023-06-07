First Alert Forecast: Light winds continue, stronger winds due over the weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The light to moderate trade winds, with local land and sea breezes developing across sheltered areas of the islands will continue into Thursday.

Trade showers will favor windward facing slopes during the night and early-morning hours, with showers forming over some interior and leeward sections each afternoon.

Breezy trade winds will likely return from late Thursday and Friday into early next week.

This will bring a return to a more typical trade wind weather pattern of showers focused mainly over windward areas by this weekend.

Small surf will continue along south-facing shores. An out-of-season, west-northwest swell is expected to peak Thursday.

Surf along east-facing shores will remain small into Thursday.

