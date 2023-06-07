Amid outrage over proposed 64% raise, councilmembers will take up measure that would ban outside income

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The controversial 64% raise for City Council members is still slated to take effect without a vote in about three weeks.

But a related plan ― to ban outside income ― is on the agenda at Wednesday’s council meeting.

Council Chair Tommy Waters and member Esther Kiaaina proposed the income ban after being criticized for supporting a raise to $113,000 a year.

“The idea is to get council members to work full time here at Honolulu Hale and devote 150% of their efforts into policymaking that affect the lives of our people who live on this island,” Waters said.

Neighborhood boards speak out on ‘absurd’ pay raise proposal for City Councilmembers

Waters said the outside income ban has two vehicles: A bill that would have an immediate impact once approved and a resolution for a charter amendment that would need voter approval and not take effect until 2025.

He said he prefers the charter amendment route.

If the council bans outside income, Ewa Council Member Augie Tulba would be the most affected. His entertainment career brought in over $100,000 last year.

He said the income ban proposal is a poorly-conceived effort to distract from the pay raise.

“The whole point is this bill does not address full time, part time, does not address vacation does not address when do you campaign does not address what I do in my private time, Saturday and Sunday,” he said.

Another raise critic, West Oahu Council Member Andria Tupola, asked:

“What would be the penalty? A misdemeanor? Would it be a fine that would be every day until you quit your job? What would it really look like and does it solve the bigger issue of why we are raising salaries one time for 64%?”

Tupola encouraged residents opposing the raises to testify against the income ban and council budget on Wednesday’s agenda for the full council.

Hawaii News Now political analyst Colin Moore, a University of Hawaii political science professor, said the income ban was clearly offered to soften opposition to the raise.

“It is a way to provide an answer to voters who are going to be I think, rightfully pretty angry,” Moore said. “To say, Well, we did this but now we’ve banned outside employment.”

The raise approved by the Honolulu Salary Commission will take effect unless the council turns it down with at least a seven vote super majority.

Tupola and Tulba introduced a resolution to reject the council raise, but Waters said he is “holding the line” and not referring the measure for a vote.

Moore said council leaders may be underestimating the political damage of accepting the raise.

“If they think that voters are going to forget, I think they’re sorely mistaken,” Moore said. “This sort of thing is the vote that will haunt you for the rest of your political career.”

Waters said voting on their own salaries is a conflict of interest and the raise is justified by the job’s hours, complexity and responsibility. He also said he believes members can survive the voters’ anger.

“I’m confident that if council members devote their 100% effort to making good solid ordinances, laws and policy, that we will earn people’s trust, if we haven’t already,” Waters said.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.