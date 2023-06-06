Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

‘We miss him a lot:’ Possible sightings of a missing man with dementia revive desperate family’s search

The search continues for an Ewa Beach man with dementia who’s been missing for three weeks.
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 10:47 PM HST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The search continues for an Ewa Beach man with dementia who’s been missing for three weeks.

Family and friends of Frank Pangelinan scoured several areas in town after hearing of two reported sightings Monday afternoon.

They canvassed from University Avenue to Moiliili Neighborhood Park and the Honolulu Stadium State Park.

Among the search crew is Geronimo Arde, Frank’s son-in-law.

It’s especially confusing for Arde since he’s the one who equipped his 85-year-old father-in-law with a tracking device, and they used it several times before to find him.

But on May 15, when they found Pangelinan’s car at the Kapolei Home Depot, he was gone.

“I don’t know why my dad removed the tracking system that I installed on his wallet. Now were, were, were like blind looking for him,” said Arde.

Now, possible sightings are all they have.

Pangelinan’s neighbor, Rachel Abarro, thought she saw him crossing the street this afternoon.

“I was just like my heart was just racing,” said Rachel Abarro, Pangelinan’s neighbor.

Unfortunately, it was a false alarm.

“ugh yeah, It’s frustrating, of course, and sad, but we are still hopeful we’ll find him,” said Abarro.

Neighbor, Diandra Laplant, is also hopeful and says she’d want people to keep searching if she was missing.

“Uncle Frank, we are all looking for you. And there are a lot of people there. It’s not given up to find you. One way or the other. Somebody’s gonna find you.”

Wherever he is tonight, this search party is a reminder that Frank Pangelinan is loved.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead and four hospitalized after they apparently overdosed at a Waikiki hotel...
Fentanyl eyed as culprit in suspected mass overdose that left 2 dead
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
(FILE)
Woman dies following early-morning crash in Ewa Beach
Star Dahl-Thurston beat out 20 contestants to win the title of Miss Hawaii 2023
Meet the new Miss Hawaii 2023
Iam Tongi, American Idol Season 21 winner
Get ready, Hawaii: Iam Tongi to headline first concert on Oahu’s North Shore since big win

Latest News

'We miss him a lot:' Possible sightings of a missing man with dementia revive family's search
Invasive Coconut Rhinoceros beetles discovered on Kauai, prompting urgent response
Coconut rhinoceros beetles found on Kauai, first detection outside of Oahu
Hawaii-based writers join nationwide protests as Writers Guild of America strike hits second...
Hawaii-based writers join nationwide protests as Writers Guild of America strike hits second month
Hawaii News Now- Jen Robbins