‘We miss him a lot:’ Possible sightings of a missing man with dementia revive desperate family’s search

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The search continues for an Ewa Beach man with dementia who’s been missing for three weeks.

Family and friends of Frank Pangelinan scoured several areas in town after hearing of two reported sightings Monday afternoon.

They canvassed from University Avenue to Moiliili Neighborhood Park and the Honolulu Stadium State Park.

Among the search crew is Geronimo Arde, Frank’s son-in-law.

It’s especially confusing for Arde since he’s the one who equipped his 85-year-old father-in-law with a tracking device, and they used it several times before to find him.

But on May 15, when they found Pangelinan’s car at the Kapolei Home Depot, he was gone.

“I don’t know why my dad removed the tracking system that I installed on his wallet. Now were, were, were like blind looking for him,” said Arde.

Now, possible sightings are all they have.

Pangelinan’s neighbor, Rachel Abarro, thought she saw him crossing the street this afternoon.

“I was just like my heart was just racing,” said Rachel Abarro, Pangelinan’s neighbor.

Unfortunately, it was a false alarm.

“ugh yeah, It’s frustrating, of course, and sad, but we are still hopeful we’ll find him,” said Abarro.

Neighbor, Diandra Laplant, is also hopeful and says she’d want people to keep searching if she was missing.

“Uncle Frank, we are all looking for you. And there are a lot of people there. It’s not given up to find you. One way or the other. Somebody’s gonna find you.”

Wherever he is tonight, this search party is a reminder that Frank Pangelinan is loved.

