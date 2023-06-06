Tributes
Video shows young child smoking weed in vehicle, police say; man arrested

The Baton Rouge Police Department has made an arrest after a video surfaced showing a 5-year-old boy smoking while riding in a vehicle with a man.
By Scottie Hunter and Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 8:03 AM HST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB/Gray news) - The Baton Rouge Police Department has made an arrest after a video surfaced showing a 5-year-old boy smoking while riding in a vehicle with a man.

Police said they believe the child was smoking marijuana.

John Hall, 48, was charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Police say the suspect used to date one of the boy’s relatives.

(No sound) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a video that shows a young boy smoking while riding in a vehicle with an adult male.

Baton Rouge Police Spokesman Sgt. L’Jean McKneely said the department became aware of the video about two weeks ago and launched an investigation at that time.

The video was sent to police by a concerned citizen, McKneely said.

In the video posted above, WAFB has blurred the child’s face to protect his identity.

Copyright 2023 WAFB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

