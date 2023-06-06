Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Officials: Naked man dies after attempting to swim across channel while intoxicated

Officials said a man drowned while trying to swim across a channel while intoxicated.
Officials said a man drowned while trying to swim across a channel while intoxicated.(Pixabay)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 12:12 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE COUNTY, Ill. (Gray News) – Officials in Illinois said a 25-year-old man drowned after he attempted to swim naked across a channel north of Petite Lake.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the Long Channel located between Petite Lake and Spring Lake for a man who went underwater around 1 a.m. Sunday.

Authorities searched for the man until his body was recovered from the water shortly after 6 a.m.

After investigating the man’s death, the sheriff’s office determined he was likely heavily intoxicated. They had spoken to witnesses who said the man was seen drinking at a birthday party.

After the party, officials said the man went to a home on West Forest Drive in Lake Villa and jumped from a pier into the lake with his clothes on.

The man swam to shore, and a relative helped him remove his wet clothes and took him to bed.

Investigators said they determined the man later left the bed and jumped back into the water, this time without wearing any clothes. Once in the lake, officials said he attempted to swim across the channel, but soon went underwater during this attempt.

Authorities are continuing to investigate, and an autopsy has been scheduled to determine the man’s cause of death.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead and four hospitalized after they apparently overdosed at a Waikiki hotel...
Fentanyl eyed as culprit in suspected mass overdose that left 2 dead
Iam Tongi, American Idol Season 21 winner
Get ready, Hawaii: Iam Tongi to headline first concert on Oahu’s North Shore since big win
Passengers onboard told HNN they heard a loud bang minutes into the flight as the plane gained...
Engine reportedly blows out during takeoff on Honolulu-bound flight
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
The Honolulu rail project ends just short of Ka Makana Alii.
Hoping to take the rail line to Kapolei’s bustling shopping mall? You’re out of luck

Latest News

In this image taken from video released by the Ukrainian Presidential Office, water runs...
Major dam collapses in southern Ukraine, flooding villages as Moscow and Kyiv trade blame
The shooting happened after Huguenot High School's graduation ceremony as people were leaving...
Multiple people shot near Virginia theater holding graduation celebration, officials say
Officials in Massachusetts say 15 sets of twins and one set of triplets have graduated high...
‘Amazing’: 15 sets of twins and 1 set of triplets graduate high school together
Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, center, poses for a selfie after a town hall-style...
Former New Jersey Gov. Christie kicks off 2024 Republican presidential bid with swipes at Trump
In this undated photo provided by Lakhinder Vohra, Adina Azarian poses for a picture in East...
Plane that crashed in Virginia lost contact with air traffic controllers during ascent, feds say