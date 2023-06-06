Oahu man suffers serious injuries in North Shore crash

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 27-year-old man suffered serious injuries in a traffic accident near Waimea Bay on Oahu’s North Shore, said Honolulu EMS officials.

EMS says the incident occurred right before 10 a.m. Monday morning on Kamehameha Highway and Iliohu Place.

EMS said paramedics treated one patient for multiple injuries; the patient was then transported to a trauma hospital in serious condition.

No word on what led up to the crash.

We’ve reached out to HPD and are awaiting more details.

