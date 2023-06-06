Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Oahu man suffers serious injuries in North Shore crash

Oahu man suffers serious injuries after North Shore traffic accident
Oahu man suffers serious injuries after North Shore traffic accident(Hawaii News Now/file)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 5:36 PM HST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 27-year-old man suffered serious injuries in a traffic accident near Waimea Bay on Oahu’s North Shore, said Honolulu EMS officials.

EMS says the incident occurred right before 10 a.m. Monday morning on Kamehameha Highway and Iliohu Place.

EMS said paramedics treated one patient for multiple injuries; the patient was then transported to a trauma hospital in serious condition.

No word on what led up to the crash.

We’ve reached out to HPD and are awaiting more details.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead and four hospitalized after they apparently overdosed at a Waikiki hotel...
Fentanyl eyed as culprit in suspected mass overdose that left 2 dead
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
(FILE)
Woman dies following early-morning crash in Ewa Beach
Star Dahl-Thurston beat out 20 contestants to win the title of Miss Hawaii 2023
Meet the new Miss Hawaii 2023
Hawaii County Police: 3 Armed and dangerous men on the loose
Hawaii County police searching for 3 ‘armed and dangerous’ men

Latest News

Name a place that travelers really want to visit, and chances are Michael Marsh has been there....
56 countries, 7 continents: He’s traveled the world ... and is just getting started
Warren Haruki, interim Chair, Hawaii Board of Education
Governor replaces school board chair who challenged public school leaders
Honolulu police said an hours-long barricade situation at a Waikiki hotel has ended with the...
‘Startling’ number of officer vacancies at HPD spur public safety concerns
Iam Tongi, American Idol Season 21 winner
Get ready, Hawaii: Iam Tongi to headline first concert on Oahu’s North Shore since big win