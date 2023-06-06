Tributes
Loved ones search for answers after tragic fishing boat incident leaves 3 dead, 2 still missing

Loved ones are honoring the victims lost and are working to help the children they left behind.
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 3:57 PM HST|Updated: seconds ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - What was supposed to be a long-awaited family fishing trip in Alaska ended in tragedy when a charter boat capsized.

Two fishing boats carrying eight family members left on May 28, but only one boat came back.

Among those killed in the capsized vessel were a couple from Waipahu ― Maury Agcaoili and wife Danielle Agcaoili ― and Brandi Tyau, who was born and raised on Oahu and is Danielle’s sister.

Tyau’s husband, Robert Solis, was also on the same boat, but he remains missing along with the captain, Morgan Robidou.

Tyau and Solis were remembered for their kindness and love for family.

“She was known as a wonderful mother and wife devoting her life to those she loved. She had the most beautiful smile and was kind to everyone. A true angel here on earth,” loved ones said about Tyau.

They added that Solis “served honorably in the Navy, where he was a deep-sea diver. He loved playing instruments and writing songs, surfing, diving, fishing and hunting.”

The two have a son, Noah, who just started college at the University of Oregon. Their family set up a GoFundMe to help carry on their dream of continuing to send their son to college as well as to offset memorial and funeral costs.

Solis also has three more sons, Gage, Jake and Cody, who are still reeling from the tragedy and are trying to understand how something like this could happen.

The Agcaoilis have two children, Jarek and Jessika. Those who knew the couple have banded together to help out their family and are hosting a meal rotation.

In a final update, Alaska State Troopers said the sunken charter vessel has been successfully salvaged and returned to Sitka.

An investigation by the U.S. Coast Guard surrounding the sinking of the vessel remains ongoing.

