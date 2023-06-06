Hawaii-based writers join nationwide protests as Writers Guild of America strike hits second month

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Several Hawaii-based writers were out on the picket line this afternoon as the Writers Guild of America strike now enters its second month.

Groups protested in front of Apple’s main campus and retail stores nationwide as the company holds its worldwide developer conference.

Writers are seeking what they call a ‘fair’ contract that includes better streaming residuals and compensation to preserve writing as a career.

“How can you get a start in an industry that won’t allow your voice to be heard because you can’t make your monthly rent while writing a show that is a hit, that’s on TV, but you yourself are struggling even to pay a mortgage or a rent. it’s just unsustainable,” said Aaron Kandell, a member of the Writer’s Guild of America.

The strike started May 1st and there is no major movement on a potential deal.

