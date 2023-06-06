Tributes
Hawaii-based writers join nationwide protests as Writers Guild of America strike hits second month

Several Hawaii-based writers were out on the picket line this afternoon as the Writers Guild of America strike now enters its second month.
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 8:22 PM HST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Groups protested in front of Apple’s main campus and retail stores nationwide as the company holds its worldwide developer conference.

Writers are seeking what they call a ‘fair’ contract that includes better streaming residuals and compensation to preserve writing as a career.

“How can you get a start in an industry that won’t allow your voice to be heard because you can’t make your monthly rent while writing a show that is a hit, that’s on TV, but you yourself are struggling even to pay a mortgage or a rent. it’s just unsustainable,” said Aaron Kandell, a member of the Writer’s Guild of America.

The strike started May 1st and there is no major movement on a potential deal.

