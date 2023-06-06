First Alert Forecast: Light winds with spotty showers expected through Thursday

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Expect more light to moderate trade winds with localized land and sea breezes across sheltered areas into Thursday. Showers will favor windward slopes during the night and morning hours and will shift to interior and leeward areas each afternoon. Trades will likely strengthen Friday and hold into early next week, bringing the return of more typical trade wind weather to the island chain.

Small surf will continue along south facing shores as a mix of background long period south swells continue into next weekend. An out of season west-northwest swell is expected to fill in by Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.