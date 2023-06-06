Tributes
Firefighters investigating cause of overnight blaze at Ewa Beach home

Generic Image / HFD
Generic Image / HFD(HNN)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 5:40 AM HST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Fire Department is investigating the cause behind an overnight blaze that broke out behind an Ewa Beach home on Monday night.

The incident happened around 11:40 p.m. at a two-story home on Keaunui Drive.

Officials said the occupants in the home had tried to control the fire using a garden hose.

HFD crews were able to extinguish the flames in about 10 minutes.

No injuries were reported.

The cause and damage estimates are still under investigation.

This story may be updated.

