Firefighters investigating cause of overnight blaze at Ewa Beach home

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Fire Department is investigating the cause behind an overnight blaze that broke out behind an Ewa Beach home on Monday night.

The incident happened around 11:40 p.m. at a two-story home on Keaunui Drive.

Officials said the occupants in the home had tried to control the fire using a garden hose.

HFD crews were able to extinguish the flames in about 10 minutes.

No injuries were reported.

The cause and damage estimates are still under investigation.

