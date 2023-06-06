Tributes
Engine reportedly blows out during takeoff on Honolulu-bound flight

Video from a Honolulu-bound flight shows black smoke pouring from a plane in San Francisco.
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 4:43 PM HST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An United Airlines flight headed for Honolulu had to abort takeoff Monday due to an engine issue, officials said.

Video from the flight shows black smoke pouring from a plane in San Francisco.

Passengers onboard told HNN they heard a loud bang minutes into the flight as the plane gained speed going down the runway before the wheels lifted for takeoff. They then said the pilot announced an engine had blown.

While the airlines did not specify the engine issue, officials said United flight 1509 safely returned to the gate following the incident.

Officials added that passengers deplaned at the gate normally and were booked on a later flight.

United Airlines said maintenance crews are now inspecting the plane.

This story may be updated.

