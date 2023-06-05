Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Suspects sought following attempted armed robbery near Ala Moana Center

Police lights
Police lights(Hawaii News Now/file)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 10:20 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALA MOANA (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are trying to track down a gunman and his accomplice following an attempted armed robbery just outside of the Ala Moana Center.

We’re told the suspects unsuccessfully tried to rob a couple early Sunday morning near the intersection of Kapiolani Boulevard and Kaheka Street.

The victims told police they were walking home from a birthday party when they were suddenly approached by two men on bicycles.

They said the suspects held them at gunpoint and demanded their gifts.

The suspects ended up riding away empty handed, officials said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

This story may be updated.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead and four hospitalized after they apparently overdosed at a Waikiki hotel...
Sources: Second person has died following apparent mass overdose event in Waikiki
(FILE)
Woman dies following early-morning crash in Ewa Beach
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
Hawaii County Police: 3 Armed and dangerous men on the loose
Hawaii County police searching for 3 ‘armed and dangerous’ men
Star Dahl-Thurston beat out 20 contestants to win the title of Miss Hawaii 2023
Meet the new Miss Hawaii 2023

Latest News

One person is dead and four hospitalized after they apparently overdosed at a Waikiki hotel...
Police sources: Second person has died following apparent mass overdose event in Waikiki
Iam Tongi, American Idol Season 21 winner
Get ready, Hawaii: Iam Tongi to headline first concert on Oahu’s North Shore since big win
Monday's forecast
First Alert Forecast: Light winds with spotty showers expected through Thursday
Arson couple suspected in series of boat fires
Surveillance video shows arson couple suspected in series of boat fires on Oahu