Suspects sought following attempted armed robbery near Ala Moana Center

ALA MOANA (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are trying to track down a gunman and his accomplice following an attempted armed robbery just outside of the Ala Moana Center.

We’re told the suspects unsuccessfully tried to rob a couple early Sunday morning near the intersection of Kapiolani Boulevard and Kaheka Street.

The victims told police they were walking home from a birthday party when they were suddenly approached by two men on bicycles.

They said the suspects held them at gunpoint and demanded their gifts.

The suspects ended up riding away empty handed, officials said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

This story may be updated.

