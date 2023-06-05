Tributes
Surveillance video shows arson couple suspected in series of boat fires on Oahu

By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 7:22 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - New surveillance videos show a pair of alleged arsonists hand-in-hand, minutes before a crime that caused half a million dollars in damage.

The videos, from businesses in Iwilei, show the pair on April 1.

They walked to a storage lot on Dillingham Boulevard where a boat was set on fire.

Another vessel docked at the Ala Wai harbor was also torched just days later.

Both boats are owned by a local electrician who turned the videos over to police.

There’s also footage of the car that picked the pair up after the fires.

Anyone with information is asked to call Honolulu CrimeStoppers.

