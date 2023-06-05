Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Sheriff: Neighbor feud over playing children ends with Florida mother dead

A woman was shot after a “neighborhood feud” involving children, the Marion County sheriff said.
A woman was shot after a “neighborhood feud” involving children, the Marion County sheriff said.
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 11:03 AM HST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCALA, Fla. (AP) — A two-and-a-half-year neighborhood feud over playing children has ended in a Florida mother’s fatal shooting, officials said Monday.

Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods said at a news conference Monday that deputies responding to a trespassing call at an Ocala home Friday night found Ajike Owens suffering from gunshot wounds. The 35-year-old woman was taken to a nearby hospital, where she died. Ocala is about 70 miles (110 kilometers) northwest of Orlando.

Woods said deputies have responded at least a half-dozen times since January 2021 regarding the dispute between Owens and the woman who eventually shot her. The sheriff’s office hasn’t arrested or identified the shooter. Woods said detectives are working with the State Attorney’s Office, and they must investigate possible self-defense claims before they can move forward with any criminal charges.

A woman was shot after a “neighborhood feud” involving children, the Marion County sheriff said. (WESH)

Before the shooting, Owens’ children had been playing in a field near the shooter’s apartment, officials said. At some point, the woman yelled at the children and threw a pair of skates, which hit one of the children, Woods said. When Owens later confronted the woman at her apartment, an argument ensued, and the woman shot Owens through the front door, investigators said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead and four hospitalized after they apparently overdosed at a Waikiki hotel...
Sources: Second person has died following apparent mass overdose event in Waikiki
(FILE)
Woman dies following early-morning crash in Ewa Beach
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
Hawaii County Police: 3 Armed and dangerous men on the loose
Hawaii County police searching for 3 ‘armed and dangerous’ men
Star Dahl-Thurston beat out 20 contestants to win the title of Miss Hawaii 2023
Meet the new Miss Hawaii 2023

Latest News

One person is dead and four hospitalized after they apparently overdosed at a Waikiki hotel...
Police sources: Second person has died following apparent mass overdose event in Waikiki
Iam Tongi, American Idol Season 21 winner
Get ready, Hawaii: Iam Tongi to headline first concert on Oahu’s North Shore since big win
Authorities secure the entrance to Mine Bank Trail, an access point to the rescue operation...
Unresponsive pilot seen slumped over before deadly Virginia plane crash, officials say
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) reacts after defeating the Philadelphia...
Kansas City Chiefs visit White House to celebrate Super Bowl win
The Apple Vision Pro headset is displayed in a showroom on the Apple campus in Cupertino,...
Apple unveils sleek, $3,500 ‘Vision Pro’ goggles. Will they be what VR has been looking for?