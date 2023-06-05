Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Man fatally shot while getting haircut at Texas mall

Police say two gunmen went up to the victim, believed to be in his early 40s, in the mall's...
Police say two gunmen went up to the victim, believed to be in his early 40s, in the mall's barber shop and shot him “in cold blood." He was pronounced dead at the scene.(Source: KSAT via CNN)
By KSAT Staff
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 11:53 PM HST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO (KSAT) - Police say a Texas man was shot and killed “in cold blood” while he was getting a haircut in a mall barber shop.

Two gunmen went up to the victim, believed to be in his early 40s, in the barber shop at San Antonio’s North Star Mall just after 3 p.m. Sunday, according to Nick Soliz, the public information officer for the San Antonio Police Department.

Soliz says the suspects shot the victim “in cold blood,” and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing, but Soliz says police believe it was a targeted attack.

“Our victim’s getting a haircut on a Sunday at the mall, and two suspects come in and shoot him in cold blood in the middle of the day,” he said. “I think at this time we have reason to believe it is, in fact, a targeted situation.”

The suspects fled the scene. Officers searched the area but were unable to locate them, Soliz says.

Police say at no time was there an active shooter at the mall. No one else was injured in the incident.

Copyright 2023 KSAT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five months after Davina Licon was doused with acid outside a gym in Mililani, leaving 30% of...
Family: Woman doused with acid 2 months ago remains hospitalized but is slowly recovering
One person is dead and four hospitalized after they apparently overdosed at a Waikiki hotel...
Police sources: Fentanyl suspected in mass overdose event that left 1 dead, 4 hospitalized
Hawaii County Police: 3 Armed and dangerous men on the loose
Hawaii County police searching for 3 ‘armed and dangerous’ men
(Image: Hawaii News Now/file)
Woman arrested for allegedly stabbing ex-boyfriend
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN

Latest News

U.S. veterans attend the commemoration organized by the Best Defense Foundation at Utah Beach...
‘It was tough’: WWII veterans return to Utah Beach to commemorate D-Day
The 16 migrants are from Colombia and Venezuela. They entered the U.S. through Texas, were...
California accuses Florida governor of flying migrants to Sacramento
California investigating after 16 migrants flown to Sacramento
FILE - Cars wait for a train to pass, in Valley, Neb., Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2007. With the rail...
Dozens of dangerous rail crossings will be eliminated with $570 million in grants