Hoping to take the rail line to Kapolei’s bustling shopping mall? You’re out of luck

The Honolulu rail project ends just short of Ka Makana Alii.
The Honolulu rail project ends just short of Ka Makana Alii.
By Lynn Kawano
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 1:38 PM HST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - If you’re wondering if the Honolulu rail project will take you to the Kapolei’s Ka Makana Alii mall, the answer is no ― at least for now.

Still, residents hope the line will be extended someday to include the destination.

The East Kapolei station will service those trying to get to and from the Kroc Center and Hoopili Neighborhood.

The tracks end a short distance makai of that station, in the middle of a field.

“Why is it right here in the middle of nowhere?” asked Alexander Goas, of the Ewa Neighborhood Board.

That abrupt end is just over a half mile from Ka Makana Alii, the sprawling shopping center that opened in 2016, years after the first columns for the rail line went up on Kualakai Parkway.

Long-delayed rail system on track to welcome passengers aboard at end of month

Now that the mall is growing in size and popularity, Goas wants to see it included in the line.

“It doesn’t make a lot of sense to wait for a bus,” he said, adding the distance is too short to catch the bus but the walk can be difficult especially in the summer months and for those carrying shopping bags.

Lori Kahikina, the Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation CEO and executive director, agrees.

“We do need to extend it,” Kahikina said. “But right now with our our expected funding, we have to concentrate on finishing segments two and three first.”

Segment one is East Kapolei to Aloha Stadium, which opens later this month.

Segment two continues to Middle Street and segment three runs from Kalihi to Kakaako.

That would account for nearly 19 miles at an estimated cost of nearly $10 billion.

Extending west to include Ka Makana Alii and even further toward Kapolei Commons, another popular shopping and entertainment area, will be part of future plans for the project but that wouldn’t happen until after 2031.

