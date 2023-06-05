Tributes
Hawaii News Now crew reels in 30-pound king salmon in Yakutat, Alaska

Anchor/reporter Mahealani Richardson reeled in 30 lb. king salmon with Yakutat fisherman Ralph...
Anchor/reporter Mahealani Richardson reeled in 30 lb. king salmon with Yakutat fisherman Ralph Wolfe.(Hawaii News Now)
By Mahealani Richardson
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 3:49 PM HST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Most Hawaii residents get fish from a grocery store, but in Yakutat, Alaska, it’s caught fresh.

Crew members with the Hawaiian voyaging canoe, Hokulea, got in a day of fishing during their downtime.

SPECIAL SECTION: Hokulea’s Pacific Voyage

Yakutat fisherman, Ralph Wolfe, showed a crew from Hawaii News Now how to do it.

See how reporter Mahealani Richardson reeled in a 30-pound king salmon which was served for dinner for the Hokulea crew and their hosts.

