Hawaii News Now crew reels in 30-pound king salmon in Yakutat, Alaska

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Most Hawaii residents get fish from a grocery store, but in Yakutat, Alaska, it’s caught fresh.

Crew members with the Hawaiian voyaging canoe, Hokulea, got in a day of fishing during their downtime.

Yakutat fisherman, Ralph Wolfe, showed a crew from Hawaii News Now how to do it.

See how reporter Mahealani Richardson reeled in a 30-pound king salmon which was served for dinner for the Hokulea crew and their hosts.

