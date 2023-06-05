Tributes
Get ready, Hawaii: Iam Tongi to headline first concert on Oahu’s North Shore since big win

Iam Tongi, American Idol Season 21 winner
Iam Tongi, American Idol Season 21 winner(Courtesy: 19 ENTERTAINMENT)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 7:43 AM HST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Get ready to party! Iam Tongi is coming back home since clinching the title as American Idol’s Season 21 winner.

The bonefide star will headline Ohana Day on Sunday, July 2 at Turtle Bay Resort.

He’ll sharing the stage with a island favorites including Kapena, Likkle Jordee, Paula Fuga and Natural Vibrations.

The 18-year-old Kahuku native has single handedly won over the hearts of America since his audition on the singing competition show. It was the most viewed audition of the season, accruing over 17 millions views in the three months that it was posted.

All are invited to the family-fun event.

Tickets start at $29. Children five and under are free.

Doors open at 3 p.m. and parking opens at 2 p.m.

A portion of the proceeds will benefit “I Can, I will Hawaii” — a nonprofit empowering Hawaii’s youth through music, art, sports and culture.

To purchase tickets, click here.

