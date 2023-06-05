First Alert Forecast: Light winds with spotty showers expected through Wednesday

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The light to moderate trades will hold through mid week, with localized land and sea breezes expected in the more sheltered areas.

Showers will favor windward slopes and coasts during nights and mornings, and interior and leeward areas each afternoon.

A return to more typical trade wind weather featuring mainly windward showers and a few leeward spillovers is expected late Thursday through next weekend, with trades possibly strengthening to breezy levels from Friday onward.

Surf along south facing shores will remain small through the week. A moderate out of season west-northwest swell is expected to arrive late Wednesday through Wednesday night. Surf along east facing shores will remain small through the week.

