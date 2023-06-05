First Alert Forecast: Light trade winds Monday, locally breezy later this week

Trade winds will remain gentle into Monday, which will allow some pop-up showers to form during the afternoon for sheltered leeward and interior areas. The trades will increase slightly Tuesday and Wednesday, then become locally breezy Thursday into the weekend, which will once again bring more clouds and showers to windward areas and clear and dry weather for most leeward spots.

In surf, a series of small swells from the south-southwest and south-southeast will maintain some waves for south-facing shores through the week. Waves on east shores will remain small with the lighter trade winds. There might be a small increase in wave heights for north and west shores around the middle of the week.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.