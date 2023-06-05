DOH hosting open house to discuss environmental impacts from Red Hill fuel tanks

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Health is hosting an open house on Monday to address environmental contamination from the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility.

Representatives from DOH, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Joint Task Force-Red Hill, Navy Region Hawaii, the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, and Defense Health Agency will participate in both events.

The open house takes place on Monday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. inside the Moanalua High School cafeteria.

The public is also invited to sit in on the next Fuel Tank Advisory Committee Meeting on Tuesday.

It will take place from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Moanalua High School’s performing arts center. Those who would like to attend virtually via Zoom can register online.

DOH officials said the events are intended to enhance and increase public engagement.

This comes after Friday’s announcement, that the Environmental Protection Agency has finalized a consent order on the defueling and closure of the tanks.

The EPA said its agreement with the Navy and the Defense Logistics Agency will ensure more oversight and and public engagement.

The deal requires the Navy to maintain the drinking water system properly that was tainted in 2021 and the Navy must conduct numerous tests for contamination.

Defueling is set to begin in October.

