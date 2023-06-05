Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

AccesSurf empowered by $50K grant for local adaptive athletes

Local adaptive athletes have some new equipment to play with the care of a $50,000 grant.
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 2:25 PM HST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Local adaptive athletes have some new equipment to play with the care of a $50,000 grant.

The local non-profit AccesSurf received the funds and new gear yesterday care of insurance company The Hartford.

It’ll help the athletes continue to do what they love, as sports can be challenging for those with special needs.

It’s estimated adaptive athletes pay 15 times more for their equipment.

“When we get to support somebody, you know, specifically, like with an adaptive piece of equipment, that’s a very expensive piece of equipment that not everyone can afford on their own. So it’s an incredible feeling,” said Cara Short of AccesSurf

In addition to the $50,000, Hartford also gave equipment directly to two local adaptive athletes.

The company has donated about 5,000 pieces of adaptive equipment over the past five years.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five months after Davina Licon was doused with acid outside a gym in Mililani, leaving 30% of...
Family: Woman doused with acid 2 months ago remains hospitalized but is slowly recovering
HPD police cruiser / file image
Rollover crash in Kapolei leaves 3 teens seriously injured
Hawaii County Police: 3 Armed and dangerous men on the loose
Hawaii County police searching for 3 ‘armed and dangerous’ men
(Image: Hawaii News Now/file)
Woman arrested for allegedly stabbing ex-boyfriend
Electric Beach near Kahe Powerplant.
West side residents say more education is needed after Honeymooner dies at Electric Beach

Latest News

Crews will address recent areas of flooding and ponding on the highway, specifically near the...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Likelike highway closed for emergency roadwork
Man seriously injured in Kapahulu crash
Man seriously injured in Kapahulu crash
Terry Hunter reviews YOU HURT MY FEELINGS
Star Dahl-Thurston beat out 20 contestants to win the title of Miss Hawaii 2023
Meet the new Miss Hawaii 2023