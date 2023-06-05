AccesSurf empowered by $50K grant for local adaptive athletes

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Local adaptive athletes have some new equipment to play with the care of a $50,000 grant.

The local non-profit AccesSurf received the funds and new gear yesterday care of insurance company The Hartford.

It’ll help the athletes continue to do what they love, as sports can be challenging for those with special needs.

It’s estimated adaptive athletes pay 15 times more for their equipment.

“When we get to support somebody, you know, specifically, like with an adaptive piece of equipment, that’s a very expensive piece of equipment that not everyone can afford on their own. So it’s an incredible feeling,” said Cara Short of AccesSurf

In addition to the $50,000, Hartford also gave equipment directly to two local adaptive athletes.

The company has donated about 5,000 pieces of adaptive equipment over the past five years.

