Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

118-year-old time capsule found stashed inside fire department’s wall

The firefighters found the time capsule inside the station’s cornerstone.
The firefighters found the time capsule inside the station’s cornerstone.(Marion County Fire Department)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 5:02 AM HST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Firefighters with the Marion City Fire Department in Ohio recently discovered a small box, sealed shut at their station.

It turned out to be a time capsule from 1905.

Inside were several items connected to the city and the fire department at the time, including newspapers, a contract to build the station and a roster of city officials.

The firefighters found the time capsule inside the station’s cornerstone.

They were trying to preserve it ahead of the building’s demolition.

The time capsule and items inside will be kept at the Marion County Historical Society until the new station is built.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead and four hospitalized after they apparently overdosed at a Waikiki hotel...
Police sources: Fentanyl suspected in mass overdose event that left 1 dead, 4 hospitalized
(FILE)
Woman dies following early-morning crash in Ewa Beach
Hawaii County Police: 3 Armed and dangerous men on the loose
Hawaii County police searching for 3 ‘armed and dangerous’ men
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
During the Ford Island Open House this weekend, you can go aboard the U.S. Navy's newest, most...
Inside the Navy’s newest, most advanced warship: The USS Frank E. Petersen

Latest News

Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks to local residents during a meet and greet, Tuesday,...
Former Vice President Pence filing paperwork launching 2024 presidential bid in challenge to Trump
FILE - Steam rises from the coal-fired power plant Niederaussem, Germany, on Nov. 2, 2022. The...
Amount of warming triggering carbon dioxide in air hits new peak, growing at near-record fast rate
A look at The Davenport, one week after the building partially collapsed, Sunday, June 4, 2023,...
3 bodies recovered at Iowa apartment collapse site
The Collierville Police Department responded to a shooting Saturday afternoon.
3-year-old dies from self-inflicted gunshot, police say
One person is dead and four hospitalized after they apparently overdosed at a Waikiki hotel...
Police sources: Fentanyl suspected in mass overdose event that left 1 dead, 4 hospitalized