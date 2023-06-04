Woman dies following early-morning crash in Ewa Beach
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 7:06 AM HST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A woman was killed in a crash in Ewa Beach early Sunday morning, said Honolulu fire department officials.
HFD says crews were called to the scene near Iroquois Road and West Loch Drive just before 2:30 a.m.
Officials say a witness to the crash says the crashed vehicle had sped by him before going off the road and into a tree.
Fire officials needed to use hydraulic tools to extricate the driver, who was alone in the car.
EMS officials tell us she was a woman in her 20s and pronounced dead at the scene.
HPD is investigating the crash.
This story will be updated.
