TRAFFIC ALERT: Likelike highway closed for emergency roadwork

By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 1:44 PM HST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Town-bound lanes of the Likelike will be closed overnight Sunday night for emergency road work.

Road work begins at 7 p.m. and is expected to stretch until 5 a.m. Monday morning.

Crews will address recent areas of flooding and ponding on the highway, specifically near the Wilson Tunnel.

Drivers should use the H-3 or the Pali highway to make their way into town Sunday night and early Monday morning.

