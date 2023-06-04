Meet the new Miss Hawaii 2023, Star Dahl-Thurston

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Star Dahl-Thurston, who was Miss Chinatown Hawaii, beat 20 other candidates to become Miss Hawaii 2023.

The women competed in the categories of Private Interview, Red Carpet Evening Gown, Talent, Lifestyle & Fitness and On-Stage Conversation on Saturday night at the Hawaii Theatre.

25-year-old Star Dahl-Thurston will represent Hawaii at the 2024 Miss America Pageant in January.

She won the talent competition with her original poem and also took home the health and fitness award.

She’s also the brainchild behind the non-profit Kahua Collective, which works to empower female leaders in the community.

The other contestants were:

Kaili Yuen (Miss Aloha Hawaiʻi)

Agnes Catherine Santiano (Miss Chinese Jaycees)

Asianna Saragosa-Torres (Miss Ewa Beach)

Marivic Agustin (Miss Haleiwa)

Sarah Barry (Miss Hilo)

Guinevere Davenport (Miss Honolulu)

Hayley Cheyney-Kane (Miss Kailua)

Nicole Struempf (Miss Kailua Kona)

Tristy Chun (Miss Kaimuki)

Michelle Arvizu Garcia (Miss Kapolei)

Maka’ala Perry (Miss Ko’olina)

Shyla Victor (Miss Kona Coffee)

Jennifer Cortez (Miss Latina Hawaii)

Sarah Champayn Look (Miss Leeward)

Aleeza Peck (Miss Paradise Hawaii)

Chanel Kostich (Miss Pearl City)

Kyndra Nakamoto (Miss Philippines Hawai’i)

Kiri Takanishi (Miss Waialae)

Rose Wong (Miss Waikiki)

Brittni Friedlander (Miss West O’ahu)

