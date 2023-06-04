Man seriously injured in Kapahulu crash

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 36-year-old man was seriously injured in a crash in the Kapahulu area, said Honolulu EMS officials.

EMS officials said the incident happened Saturday near the intersection of Catherine Street and Kanaina Avenue.

Officials said EMS crews and paramedics responded and administered what we’re told was ‘advanced’ medical treatment before transporting him to the hospital.

No word on what led up to the crash.

