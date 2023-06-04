Hawaii gas and union workers resume contract negotiations amid strike

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Progress has been made in contract negotiations with Hawaii Gas for hundreds of union workers.

They went on strike Thursday amid a contract dispute over pay, medical costs, and retirement benefits.

But Hawaii Gas officials confirmed in a statement that negotiations with the Teamsters Local 996 resumed yesterday, and they look forward to coming to an agreement.

They say their facilities remain staffed and operational.

