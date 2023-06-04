Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Hawaii gas and union workers resume contract negotiations amid strike

Hawaii gas and union workers resume contract negotiations amid strike
Hawaii gas and union workers resume contract negotiations amid strike(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 9:58 AM HST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Progress has been made in contract negotiations with Hawaii Gas for hundreds of union workers.

They went on strike Thursday amid a contract dispute over pay, medical costs, and retirement benefits.

But Hawaii Gas officials confirmed in a statement that negotiations with the Teamsters Local 996 resumed yesterday, and they look forward to coming to an agreement.

They say their facilities remain staffed and operational.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five months after Davina Licon was doused with acid outside a gym in Mililani, leaving 30% of...
Family: Woman doused with acid 2 months ago remains hospitalized but is slowly recovering
HPD police cruiser / file image
Rollover crash in Kapolei leaves 3 teens seriously injured
(Image: Hawaii News Now/file)
Woman arrested for allegedly stabbing ex-boyfriend
Hawaii County Police: 3 Armed and dangerous men on the loose
Hawaii County police searching for 3 ‘armed and dangerous’ men
Electric Beach near Kahe Powerplant.
West side residents say more education is needed after Honeymooner dies at Electric Beach

Latest News

Terry Hunter reviews YOU HURT MY FEELINGS
Star Dahl-Thurston beat out 20 contestants to win the title of Miss Hawaii 2023
Meet the new Miss Hawaii 2023, Star Dahl-Thurston
DBEDT Q2 economic report shows Hawaii continues to recover
DBEDT economic report sees Hawaii recovery despite global recession
Moms Demand Action for gun sense in america" says every day 120 lives are lost to gun violence...
Remembering gun violence victims in Hawaii