Hawaii County Police: 3 Armed and dangerous men on the loose

By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 3:11 PM HST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii County Police are warning the public about three men considered armed and dangerous.

Police officials say Malani Tavui is wanted for vehicle theft, resisting an order to stop, and firearm offenses.

Officials say Nathanuel Chow-Guzman is also wanted for vehicle theft and resisting.

Kiel Brende has two outstanding warrants, said officials.

If you see them, police say do not approach. Call 911.

