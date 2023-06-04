Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

First Alert Forecast: Light trades, mostly dry weather continuing

7-Day Forecast
7-Day Forecast(Hawaii News Now)
By Ben Gutierrez
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 4:12 PM HST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Trade winds will weaken a little to light to moderate speeds as as cold front far to the north pushes a high pressure ridge closer to the islands. There may be a slight increase in windward showers for Sunday, but otherwise it should remain generally dry.

High clouds will continue to stream over the state into the middle of the coming week. This may keep nighttime lows a little warmer and daytime highs a little cooler. It also will bring more colorful sunrises and sunsets for the next few days.

The trades will increase and become locally breezy by midweek, with a slight increase in low-level moisture that will bring a few more showers for windward and mauka areas, with the occasional shower making its way to leeward sections.

At the beach, a series of background long-period swells will keep small surf coming in for south-facing shores for the next several days. North and west shores will get a small bump Sunday, while east shores will continue to be very small with the lack of stronger trade winds.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five months after Davina Licon was doused with acid outside a gym in Mililani, leaving 30% of...
Family: Woman doused with acid 2 months ago remains hospitalized but is slowly recovering
Violet Yonenaka turned 106 years old this week.
Hawaii woman turns 106 years young! Here’s her secret to a long life
EMS units 'holding the wall' at busy emergency rooms
With ERs on Oahu packed, ambulances are stacking up outside rather than responding to 911 calls
Kitty Yannone
Kitty Yannone, public relations entrepreneur and Hawaii philanthropist, dies at 69
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN

Latest News

Some afternoon clouds may be possible for leeward and interior areas.
First Alert Forecast: Quiet weekend with lighter trades, mostly dry conditions
Some afternoon clouds may be possible for leeward and interior areas.
Light trades and mostly dry for the weekend
First Alert Forecast: Breezy today, lighter winds with spotty showers expected over the weekend
First Alert Forecast: Lighter winds with spotty showers expected over the weekend
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Friday, June 2, 2023