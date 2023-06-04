First Alert Forecast: Light trades, mostly dry weather continuing

Trade winds will weaken a little to light to moderate speeds as as cold front far to the north pushes a high pressure ridge closer to the islands. There may be a slight increase in windward showers for Sunday, but otherwise it should remain generally dry.

High clouds will continue to stream over the state into the middle of the coming week. This may keep nighttime lows a little warmer and daytime highs a little cooler. It also will bring more colorful sunrises and sunsets for the next few days.

The trades will increase and become locally breezy by midweek, with a slight increase in low-level moisture that will bring a few more showers for windward and mauka areas, with the occasional shower making its way to leeward sections.

At the beach, a series of background long-period swells will keep small surf coming in for south-facing shores for the next several days. North and west shores will get a small bump Sunday, while east shores will continue to be very small with the lack of stronger trade winds.

