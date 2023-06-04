BWS repairs 12″ water main break on Kamehameha Highway

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Repairs are now complete on a broken water main in Aiea, according to Honolulu Board of Water Supply.

The BWS has completed repairs to a 12'' break on Kamehameha Hwy fronting Firestone Auto Care in Aiea after Kaonohi. All townbound lanes frm Kaonohi to Pali Momi St. remain closed as crews work to restore the highway. Expect delays and avoid the area. #hitraffic pic.twitter.com/GGeu0z1D98 — Honolulu Board of Water Supply (@BWSHonolulu) June 4, 2023

Work first began yesterday on the 12-inch main on Kamehameha Highway near Kaonohi Street, said officials.

Officials say water service was impacted for businesses on the Makai side of the break.

Even though repairs to the main are done, the eastbound lanes of Kamehameha Highway at Kaonohi remained closed while the road is restored, said BWS.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area.

