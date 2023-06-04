Tributes
BWS repairs 12″ water main break on Kamehameha Highway

By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 7:20 AM HST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Repairs are now complete on a broken water main in Aiea, according to Honolulu Board of Water Supply.

Work first began yesterday on the 12-inch main on Kamehameha Highway near Kaonohi Street, said officials.

Officials say water service was impacted for businesses on the Makai side of the break.

Even though repairs to the main are done, the eastbound lanes of Kamehameha Highway at Kaonohi remained closed while the road is restored, said BWS.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area.

