WATCH: Rescuers find missing teens who got lost for hours after tubing

Four missing teens who got lost tubing down a river in Ohio have been found safe. (Source: WOIO)
By Rachel Vadaj and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 7:20 AM HST|Updated: Jun. 3, 2023 at 7:37 AM HST
DOVER, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - A group of Ohio teenagers have been found alive after they went missing for more than six hours in a remote area of the state.

WOIO reports the four teens went missing earlier this week while tubing on the Tuscarawas River.

On Tuesday, the Ohio State Highway Patrol Aviation Unit ended up spotting the group during the overnight hours and about six and half hours after they were last seen.

Authorities said the teens were shivering when they located them in a remote section of the river near the Ohio and Erie Canal Towpath Trail.

The aviation crew was able to instruct first responders to the group’s location.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol shared a video from the rescue operation online.

