TRAFFIC ALERT: Emergency repairs to close Honolulu-bound lanes of Likelike Highway

HNN File
HNN File(HNN Graphic)
By Jonathan Masaki
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 4:09 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Heads up, drivers!

Honolulu-bound lanes of Likelike Highway will be shut down entirely this Sunday night.

Lanes will be closed beginning at 7 p.m.

Hawaii Department of Transportation officials say the closure is needed to repair areas that are prone to flooding and ponding during heavy rains near the Wilson Tunnel.

HDOT is hopeful the freeway will reopen by 5.a.m on Monday.

If work is completed beforehand, the freeway will reopen for use.

Motorists are advised to take alternative routes like the H-3 Freeway to avoid delays while traveling across the Koolau mountains to Honolulu.

