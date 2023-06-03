Tributes
TRAFFIC ALERT: Kauai Pride Parade to close roads in Downtown Lihue

Fifth Annual event will begin at 9 a.m.
Pride Month
By Jonathan Masaki
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 4:40 PM HST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Motorists on the Garden Island are being advised that this Saturday’s Pride Parade will affect traffic in Downtown Lihue.

The parade will begin at 9 a.m. at Vidinha Stadium, head down Hoolako and Rice streets and turn left on Umi Street.

The parade will end at the roundabout at Wilcox Elementary School.

All roads on the parade route will close to regular traffic from 8:45 a.m. to 10:15 a.m.

Kauai police will be on hand to monitor the closures and help direct traffic flow.

Kauai bus Lihue shuttle route 70 will not provide service into affected routes during the parade and riders are advised to use alternate bus stops.

