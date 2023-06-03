Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Police: Rollover crash in Kapolei leaves four teenagers injured, three in serious condition

HPD police cruiser / file image
HPD police cruiser / file image(HNN)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 7:15 AM HST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Four teenagers were hurt; three of them were seriously injured in a rollover crash in Kapolei Friday night, said Honolulu police.

Officials say the incident happened at around 9:30 p.m. on Farrington Highway in the area of Honokai Hale.

Authorities say two EMS crews responded to the scene and treated four patients, a 14, 15, 17, and 18-year-old; all of them were men.

The 15-year-old suffered minor injuries, but the other three were transported to the hospital in serious condition, said officials.

No word yet on what led up to the crash, but it’s believed only one car was involved.

The story is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EMS units 'holding the wall' at busy emergency rooms
With ERs on Oahu packed, ambulances are stacking up outside rather than responding to 911 calls
Violet Yonenaka turned 106 years old this week.
Hawaii woman turns 106 years young! Here’s her secret to a long life
Kitty Yannone
Kitty Yannone, public relations entrepreneur and Hawaii philanthropist, dies at 69
Some Kapiolani Village tenants attended the McCully-Mo’ili’ili Neighborhood Board meeting...
Displaced tenants say developer isn’t making good on pledges of relocation help
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN

Latest News

Five months after Davina Licon was doused with acid outside a gym in Mililani, leaving 30% of...
Family: Woman doused with acid 5 months ago, remains hospitalized but is slowly recovering
Nationwide shortage for ADHD medications strain pharmacies
Hawaii's department of education has more construction money than it can spend
More than $2 billion in school construction is going unspent, Hawaii News Now has learned, and...
‘This is crazy’: Analysis finds billions in schools construction money unspent