Police: Rollover crash in Kapolei leaves four teenagers injured, three in serious condition

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Four teenagers were hurt; three of them were seriously injured in a rollover crash in Kapolei Friday night, said Honolulu police.

Officials say the incident happened at around 9:30 p.m. on Farrington Highway in the area of Honokai Hale.

Authorities say two EMS crews responded to the scene and treated four patients, a 14, 15, 17, and 18-year-old; all of them were men.

The 15-year-old suffered minor injuries, but the other three were transported to the hospital in serious condition, said officials.

No word yet on what led up to the crash, but it’s believed only one car was involved.

The story is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.