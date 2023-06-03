Tributes
Military presents free public concert in Waikiki on Saturday afternoon

This year's concert is led by the U.S. Pacific Fleet Band.
By Annalisa Burgos
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 1:33 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The U.S. Pacific Fleet Band invites the public to its 35th Annual Joint Military Concert today at 4 p.m. at Fort DeRussy in Waikiki.

Admission is free and will feature a joint performance by members of the Army 25th Infantry Division Band, the Marine Corps Forces Pacific Band, the Navy U.S. Pacific Fleet Band, and the Air Force Band of the Pacific.

The bands will be performing next to the Hawaii Army Museum at 2131 Kalia Road, next to the Hale Koa Hotel. The selection celebrates the patriotic spirit of the American people and pays tribute to active duty, civilians, and veterans.

For more information, contact pacfltband_ops.fct@navy.mil or 808-474-3693.

