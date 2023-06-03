Man, 38, seriously injured in stabbing in Waianae

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 38-year-old man is in serious condition following a stabbing in Waianae on Friday afternoon, according to Emergency Medical Services.

It happened around 1 p.m. on Imipono Street.

EMS arrived on scene and treated a man with a stab wound.

The victim was transported to at trauma hospital in serious condition.

Officials have not provided further details about the incident.

