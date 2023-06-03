Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Man, 38, seriously injured in stabbing in Waianae

(Image: Hawaii News Now/file)
(Image: Hawaii News Now/file)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 3:07 PM HST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 38-year-old man is in serious condition following a stabbing in Waianae on Friday afternoon, according to Emergency Medical Services.

It happened around 1 p.m. on Imipono Street.

EMS arrived on scene and treated a man with a stab wound.

The victim was transported to at trauma hospital in serious condition.

Officials have not provided further details about the incident.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daniel K. Inouye International Airport
Bed bugs at Honolulu’s airport trigger deep cleaning, gate closures
US Coast Guard
Hawaii couple among 3 dead after fishing charter boat capsizes in Alaska
EMS units 'holding the wall' at busy emergency rooms
With ERs on Oahu packed, ambulances are stacking up outside rather than responding to 911 calls
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
Wednesday’s community meeting gave the public a chance to interact with the head of HPD's...
‘Torn apart’: Family of slain teen among those calling for solutions to spike in gun violence

Latest News

The 21-year-old is accused of fatally stabbing his grandparents — Hawaii Island business owners...
Hilo man accused of fatally stabbing grandparents deemed unfit to stand trial
Kitty Yannone
Kitty Yannone, public relations entrepreneur and Hawaii philanthropist, dies at 69
You probably have seen the eye-catching logo on tee shirts and caps and wondered what it says....
Beyond Aloha: How the recognizable ‘VH07V’ logo made its way around the world
A celebration of dance, food and culture in Yakutat for Hawaii voyagers.
In Alaska, shared bonds are celebrated with a welcoming feast for Hokulea’s crew