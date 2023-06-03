Tributes
Kitty Yannone, public relations entrepreneur and Hawaii philanthropist, dies at 69

Kitty Yannone
Kitty Yannone(CommPac)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 3:06 PM HST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Catherine “Kitty” Yannone, owner and CEO of public relations firm Communications-Pacific and a well-known philanthropist, died Friday after a battle with cancer. She was 69.

“She wore many hats ― mom, tutu, daughter, sister, friend, mentor, colleague, advisor, and more ― and she wore each with fierce love, loyalty, dedication, and deep gratitude,” said her son, Chad Dudley, in a statement.

“She taught us to live life fully, laugh often, and love deeply. We will miss her more than words can describe.”

Yannone was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in fall 2020 and underwent treatment in Hawaii and Houston.

Yannone purchased Communications Pacific in 1998, after first joining the firm in 1986.

Last month, she made the decision to close the business given her illness.

Yannone was also a founding board member and the first executive director of Hawaii’s Ronald McDonald House, serving kids getting medical treatment and their families, and served as vice president of the Kapiolani Health Foundation. She also served on a long list of boards, including Assets School and the American Red Cross.

Yannone grew up in California and moved to Hawai’i in 1976 to attend the University of Hawai’i at Manoa.

She is survived by her mother Lorraine; sons Chad and Kalin Dudley; five grandchildren; brothers Steven and Alex Yannone; and sister Judy Ferguson. Details on a memorial service will be released in the coming weeks.

