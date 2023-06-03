Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Kakaako fair celebrates pets and families this weekend

The Aloha Pet & Family Fair takes place at Ward Village this Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m....
The Aloha Pet & Family Fair takes place at Ward Village this Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.(Ward Village)
By Annalisa Burgos
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 10:05 AM HST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Aloha Pet & Family Fair takes place at Ward Village this Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Raeceen Satele of Ward Village and Brandy Shimabukuro of the Hawaiian Humane Society joined HNN’s Sunrise Weekends to talk about free pet-themed activities, demonstrations, and giveaways available at the East Village Shops next to Nordstrom Rack.

The Hawaiian Humane Society will provide free pet ID tags and microchipping services for owners. Pre-register here. Find out about various animal care services, adoption opportunities and how to sign up to be a foster pet parent.

The Fur Angel Foundation will have a photo station and lemonade stand with free drinks for fur babies, while supplies last.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EMS units 'holding the wall' at busy emergency rooms
With ERs on Oahu packed, ambulances are stacking up outside rather than responding to 911 calls
Violet Yonenaka turned 106 years old this week.
Hawaii woman turns 106 years young! Here’s her secret to a long life
Kitty Yannone
Kitty Yannone, public relations entrepreneur and Hawaii philanthropist, dies at 69
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
The 21-year-old is accused of fatally stabbing his grandparents — Hawaii Island business owners...
Hilo man accused of fatally stabbing grandparents deemed unfit to stand trial

Latest News

Hawaii county wants to work with community to fix Kona gymnasium
This year, the Aikikiki could become functionally extinct.
Kauai Forest Bird Recovery Project fights to save the Aikikiki from extinction
Hawaii Pot Shabushabu House combines the Chinese cooking style of simmering meat and veggies in...
Hot Pot Summer? Customizable soup experience offers value, healthy options
National Geographic Society's Pristine Seas program just launched a five year expedition to...
Hawaii ecologist part of NatGeo Global Expedition to study Pacific Ocean