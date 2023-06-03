Kakaako fair celebrates pets and families this weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Aloha Pet & Family Fair takes place at Ward Village this Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Raeceen Satele of Ward Village and Brandy Shimabukuro of the Hawaiian Humane Society joined HNN’s Sunrise Weekends to talk about free pet-themed activities, demonstrations, and giveaways available at the East Village Shops next to Nordstrom Rack.

The Hawaiian Humane Society will provide free pet ID tags and microchipping services for owners. Pre-register here. Find out about various animal care services, adoption opportunities and how to sign up to be a foster pet parent.

The Fur Angel Foundation will have a photo station and lemonade stand with free drinks for fur babies, while supplies last.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.