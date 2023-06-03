It’s World Pride Month: Hawaii raises Pride Flag, holds celebrations this June

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - To commemorate World Pride Month, Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi announced June 1 that the Pride Flag will be flown in Hawaii throughout the entire month of June.

Blangiardi raised the Pride Flag outside the Fasi Municipal Building to show support for Hawaii’s LGBTQ+ community.

This act emphasizes the city’s commitment to creating and maintaining an inclusive environment for all individuals, regardless of their sexual orientation or gender identity.

“Raising the Pride Flag is a powerful symbol of our city’s commitment to embracing diversity and celebrating the LGBTQ+ community,” Blangiardi stated in a press release. “World Pride Month is an opportunity for us to come together, recognize the accomplishments and challenges of the LGBTQ+ community, and reaffirm our dedication to creating a city where everyone feels safe, respected, and valued.”

This isn’t the first time that Blangiardi has had the Pride Flag flown in Hawaii. The flag also flew last year during the month of June and the month of October for Honolulu Pride Month.

Along with the raising of the Pride Flag, there are other events and opportunities across the Islands for people to celebrate Pride this month:

QASI Fest - Queer Arts Festival at HiSAM

The festival features a museum gallery tour, a drag show, and live performances for free on June 2 from 6-9 p.m.

Kauai Pride Parade and Festival

Kauai’s 5th annual pride parade will take place on June 3 from 9-10 a.m., with a festival after from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. More info here

2023 Honolulu AIDS Walk

The Honolulu AIDS Walk returns to Queen Kapiolani Park for its 32nd year, with festivities beginning at 8 a.m. and the walk at 10 a.m. Register for free here

Hawaii Island LGBTQ Pride

The LGBTQ Pride festival will take place on June 24 in Hilo to celebrate and bring together the LGBTQ+ community on Hawaii’s Big Island. More info here

Hawaii Rainbow Chamber of Commerce Anniversary Celebration

The Hawaii Rainbow Chamber will be celebrating their 5th birthday at Dave & Buster’s on June 30 from 5-8:30 p.m. Register for free and learn more info here

World Pride Month and LGBTQ+ activism can be traced back to the Stonewall riots in June 1969 when the Stonewall Inn, a popular gay club in New York City, was raided by the police. The raid sparked lots of resistance from bar patrons and members of the LGBTQ+ community who no longer wanted to be oppressed for their identity.

As a result of the Stonewall riots, Pride marches and Pride Month continue to be celebrated across the globe every June.

