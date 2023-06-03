Family: Woman doused with acid 5 months ago, remains hospitalized but is slowly recovering

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Five months after Davina Licon was doused with acid outside a gym in Mililani, leaving 30% of her body with severe burns, the 20-year-old remains hospitalized.

But there is some good news. Her mother says on Friday, her feeding tube was removed.

Blanca Navarro, Licon’s mother, said it has been wrenching seeing her child suffer.

“Painful. Emotional. Yeah, it was really difficult,” she said.

“You feel so helpless because you can’t do anything to make it better. I can’t make it go away. I can’t fix it.”

Licon has also had a total of four surgeries.

“She’s at a point where she is able to talk and communicate. She’s starting to do therapy, taking a lot of steps forward but, you know, it’s a rollercoaster,” Navarro said.

Licon met the man accused of trying to kill her, Paul Cameron, shortly after moving here — about seven months before the attack. He was selling a car on social media. They started dating and then broke up.

She was training for her first body-building competition when he allegedly tried to shoot her first and then doused her with muriatic acid. Cameron is set to stand trial in early July.

“I think the only question for me is why? Why take it to this extent?” said Davina’s sister, Danielle Licon.

“It was just heinous. For someone to actually think of this and go to that ... extent to hurt somebody, to devastate somebody’s life. And it’s not only her, but the people that love her. She didn’t deserve that.”

Davina Licon asked her mother to share this message with everyone in Hawaii and her hometown in Texas:

“She just says she wants to say thank you to the community for the endless support from the local islands and the people from the 915 is what keeps me strong and able to keep fighting for my life,” said Navarro.

A GoFundMe account has been established to help with medical expenses. Click here for details.

