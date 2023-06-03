Hilo man accused of fatally stabbing grandparents deemed unfit to stand trial

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hilo man accused of killing his grandparents in January has been found unfit to stand trial.

Court documents show Joshua Ho will be placed in the custody of the Director of Health for treatment.

The 21-year-old is accused of fatally stabbing his grandparents — Hawaii Island business owners Jeffrey Yoshio Takamine and Carla Kayoko Takamine — at a home in Panaewa.

The couple owned Big Island Delights.

According to court documents, Ho suffers from schizophrenia, and his mother told officers he was having a schizophrenic episode during the attack.

He has been charged with first-degree murder, two counts of second-degree murder and second-degree attempted murder.

