Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Hilo man accused of fatally stabbing grandparents deemed unfit to stand trial

The 21-year-old is accused of fatally stabbing his grandparents — Hawaii Island business owners...
The 21-year-old is accused of fatally stabbing his grandparents — Hawaii Island business owners Jeffrey Yoshio Takamine and Carla Kayoko Takamine.
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 3:02 PM HST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hilo man accused of killing his grandparents in January has been found unfit to stand trial.

Court documents show Joshua Ho will be placed in the custody of the Director of Health for treatment.

The 21-year-old is accused of fatally stabbing his grandparents — Hawaii Island business owners Jeffrey Yoshio Takamine and Carla Kayoko Takamine — at a home in Panaewa.

The couple owned Big Island Delights.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
Hilo grand jury indicts man accused in stabbing deaths of his grandparents
Couple killed in double stabbing on Hawaii Island remembered for their ‘warmth’
Hawaii Island community reeling after man arrested for grandparents’ killings

According to court documents, Ho suffers from schizophrenia, and his mother told officers he was having a schizophrenic episode during the attack.

He has been charged with first-degree murder, two counts of second-degree murder and second-degree attempted murder.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daniel K. Inouye International Airport
Bed bugs at Honolulu’s airport trigger deep cleaning, gate closures
US Coast Guard
Hawaii couple among 3 dead after fishing charter boat capsizes in Alaska
EMS units 'holding the wall' at busy emergency rooms
With ERs on Oahu packed, ambulances are stacking up outside rather than responding to 911 calls
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
Wednesday’s community meeting gave the public a chance to interact with the head of HPD's...
‘Torn apart’: Family of slain teen among those calling for solutions to spike in gun violence

Latest News

(Image: Hawaii News Now/file)
Man, 38, seriously injured in stabbing in Waianae
Kitty Yannone
Kitty Yannone, public relations entrepreneur and Hawaii philanthropist, dies at 69
You probably have seen the eye-catching logo on tee shirts and caps and wondered what it says....
Beyond Aloha: How the recognizable ‘VH07V’ logo made its way around the world
A celebration of dance, food and culture in Yakutat for Hawaii voyagers.
In Alaska, shared bonds are celebrated with a welcoming feast for Hokulea’s crew