Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

First Alert Forecast: Quiet weekend with lighter trades, mostly dry conditions

Lighter trades and mostly dry conditions are expected for the weekend.
Lighter trades and mostly dry conditions are expected for the weekend.(Hawaii News Now)
By Ben Gutierrez
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 4:37 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Trade winds will become lighter through the weekend into the beginning of the coming week. Very little rainfall is expected as a dry airmass has moved in over the islands. The winds will be light enough for sea breezes to form, with just a few showers over leeward areas. High clouds associated with a disturbance aloft will stream overhead for the next several days. Trade winds will strengthen and become locally breezy by midweek.

There’s hardly any surf to speak of for the weekend. Surf on north and west shores will be mostly flat through early next week, with a moderate northwest swell expected to build Wednesday and peak Thursday. South shores will be small but steady, with a slightly larger south swell forecast to arrive Sunday night. East shore surf wil lbe small through the weekend with the lack of stronger trade winds.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daniel K. Inouye International Airport
Bed bugs at Honolulu’s airport trigger deep cleaning, gate closures
US Coast Guard
Hawaii couple among 3 dead after fishing charter boat capsizes in Alaska
EMS units 'holding the wall' at busy emergency rooms
With ERs on Oahu packed, ambulances are stacking up outside rather than responding to 911 calls
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
Wednesday’s community meeting gave the public a chance to interact with the head of HPD's...
‘Torn apart’: Family of slain teen among those calling for solutions to spike in gun violence

Latest News

First Alert Forecast: Breezy today, lighter winds with spotty showers expected over the weekend
First Alert Forecast: Lighter winds with spotty showers expected over the weekend
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Friday, June 2, 2023
Forecast: Mostly dry conditions persist, huge swell hits today
Forecast: Beautiful trade winds into the weekend and beyond
Hawaii News Now -Meteorologist Jen Robbins