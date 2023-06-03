First Alert Forecast: Quiet weekend with lighter trades, mostly dry conditions

Trade winds will become lighter through the weekend into the beginning of the coming week. Very little rainfall is expected as a dry airmass has moved in over the islands. The winds will be light enough for sea breezes to form, with just a few showers over leeward areas. High clouds associated with a disturbance aloft will stream overhead for the next several days. Trade winds will strengthen and become locally breezy by midweek.

There’s hardly any surf to speak of for the weekend. Surf on north and west shores will be mostly flat through early next week, with a moderate northwest swell expected to build Wednesday and peak Thursday. South shores will be small but steady, with a slightly larger south swell forecast to arrive Sunday night. East shore surf wil lbe small through the weekend with the lack of stronger trade winds.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.