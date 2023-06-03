Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

In Alaska, shared bonds are celebrated with a welcoming feast for Hokulea’s crew

A celebration of dance, food and culture in Yakutat for Hawaii voyagers.
A celebration of dance, food and culture in Yakutat for Hawaii voyagers.(Hawaii News Now)
By Mahealani Richardson
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 2:24 PM HST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - When the Hokulea arrived in Yakutat, Alaska for its “heritage sail,” food brought people together at community celebrations.

The gatherings also highlighted how Alaska Natives, just like Native Hawaiians, have a deep bond with the ocean.

The celebration and feast to welcome the crew of the Hokulea to Yakutat included fish served in so many ways: There was fish spread, smoked salmon, salmon sushi, herring eggs, smoked oysters cream cheese and more.

“Sushi is really good. The salmon is really good, too,” said Hokulea crew member Keala Kimura.

Yakutat, an isolated town in southeast Alaska, is a place where people still fish, hunt, and gather food for their family and community.

SPECIAL SECTION: Hokulea’s Pacific Voyage

“The salmon up here, nothing in comparison,” said Hokulea crew member Jonah Apo.

Gloria Wolfe is the Yakutat Mount Saint Elias Dance leader.

During the dinner celebration, the group shared many of their cultural dances and songs.

“Yakutat is a unique blend: Tlingit, Athabaskans and Eyak. We are not just Tlingit people so some of our protocols are unique,” said Wolfe.

“The ways that we know how to welcome people ashore are things that only we know in Yakutat,” she added.

Also in this series:

Her two boys are a unique blend themselves of Tlingit, Haida, and Hawaiian.

“We love who we are and we love to share who we are with everybody,” said Wolfe.

When Hokulea, arrived on shore at Yakutat, it was the first voyaging canoe landing there in more than 100 years.

“When the Hokulea was able to come to our shores, we were able to practice those ancient and cultural protocols to our our babies,” said Wolfe.

“That is why Yakutat story is so important to help us as Native people around the planet to be able to change the way we see the world,” said Nainoa Thompson, Polynesian Voyaging Society President and pwo (master) navigator.

Thompson added Hokulea’s next great journey, circumnavigating the Pacific, is about reclaiming the cultures and traditions of our island earth. “We must come together as ocean people,” he said.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daniel K. Inouye International Airport
Bed bugs at Honolulu’s airport trigger deep cleaning, gate closures
US Coast Guard
Hawaii couple among 3 dead after fishing charter boat capsizes in Alaska
EMS units 'holding the wall' at busy emergency rooms
With ERs on Oahu packed, ambulances are stacking up outside rather than responding to 911 calls
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
Wednesday’s community meeting gave the public a chance to interact with the head of HPD's...
‘Torn apart’: Family of slain teen among those calling for solutions to spike in gun violence

Latest News

Hokulea crew members wore wet suits to surf in Alaska.
Hokulea’s crew jumps into chilly Alaskan waters to go ... (what else?) surfing
Gov. Josh Green will sign two new gun measures into law on Friday.
Governor signs 2 new firearms measures into law
Some Kapiolani Village tenants attended the McCully-Mo’ili’ili Neighborhood Board meeting...
Displaced tenants say developer isn’t making good on pledges of relocation help
Hawaii will get a cut of a national $102.5 million settlement with the drug company Indivior...
Hawaii to get cut of $102M settlement with maker of key treatment for opioid addiction