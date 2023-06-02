Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Police find shooter’s arsenal from May rampage that killed 3 and wounded 6

FILE - Authorities provided a more detailed description of the arsenal that a high school...
FILE - Authorities provided a more detailed description of the arsenal that a high school student had in his possession at the time of shootings that killed three people and wounded six others.(KOAT, ABC NEWS, FARMINGTON POLICE, FACEBOOK, LARRY JACQUEZ, CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 8:09 PM HST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARMINGTON, N.M. (AP) — Authorities provided a more detailed description Thursday of the arsenal that a New Mexico high school student had in his possession at the time of last month’s shootings that killed three people and wounded six others, including two police officers.

Farmington police said 18-year-old Beau Wilson fired randomly in the neighborhood where he lived and discharged more than 190 rounds during the May 15 rampage before police fatally shot him.

They said Wilson carried three firearms in the attack including an assault-style weapon.

During the initial search of Wilson’s residence that he shared with his father, police said a backpack near the front door contained 125 rounds of .223 ammunition for a rifle and 34 rounds of 9mm ammunition.

Next to the backpack were two fully loaded 30-round magazines for .223 caliber firearms with the magazines coupled together with tape for efficient reloads, according to police.

Further investigation by detectives revealed Wilson had recently acquired 220 rounds of .223 caliber ammunition two days before the shooting.

Police said that was a separate transaction from three 30-round capacity magazines specifically designed for .223 caliber firearms that he purchased on the same day.

Authorities have previously said Wilson legally purchased the assault rifle when he turned 18 last November. while the other two weapons were believed to be owned by his relatives.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

US Coast Guard
Hawaii couple among 3 dead after fishing charter boat capsizes in Alaska
Daniel K. Inouye International Airport
Bed bugs at Honolulu’s airport trigger deep cleaning, gate closures
Brisa Nip.
Maui mother asks for compassion for daughter who allegedly tried to abduct child
After two days of deliberations, a jury has found a man not guilty of attempted murder in the...
Experts: Unanswered questions likely at core of acquittal in high-profile attempted murder case
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN

Latest News

FILE - The block could include news links to articles, short-form video reels or stories, which...
Meta tests blocking news content on Instagram, Facebook for some Canadians
Clearing land of munitions is tedious and time-consuming work.
On Hawaii Island, WWII-era munitions clean-up work begins with a ‘right of entry’
Hokulea crew members wore wet suits to surf in Alaska.
Hokulea’s crew jumps into chilly Alaskan waters to go ... (what else?) surfing
As part its plan to reduce Hawaii’s dependence on fossil fuels, the state is making a big bet...
A ‘game-changer’: State seeks federal grants to go all in on green hydrogen