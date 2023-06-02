Tributes
PODCAST: ‘HNN Overtime’ welcomes new fulltime host Cienna Pilotin, talks NBA Finals and much more

HNN OVERTIME with Kyle Chinen, Davis Pitner and Cienna Pilotin
HNN OVERTIME with Kyle Chinen, Davis Pitner and Cienna Pilotin(Hawaii News Now)
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 10:37 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In the newest edition of “HNN Overtime,” hosts Kyle Chinen and Davis Pitner welcome Cienna Pilotin as the newest fulltime co-host of Hawaii News Now’s sports podcast!

The trio breaks down the latest headlines in sports from the NBA Finals between the Denver Nuggets and the Miami Heat to the upcoming Pop Tarts Bowl replacing the Cheezit Bowl.

Catch new episodes of “Overtime” wherever you get your podcasts or watch our video podcast on HNN’s digital platforms.

Subscribe to ‘HNN Overtime’ wherever you get your podcasts:

