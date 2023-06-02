Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Passenger train derails in India; at least 179 people reported injured

The cause of the derailment was being investigated.
The cause of the derailment was being investigated.(Pixabay)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 6:42 AM HST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW DELHI (AP) — A passenger train derailed in eastern India on Wednesday, trapping many people inside its derailed coaches, officials said. More than 170 people were injured and taken to hospitals, according to media reports.

Rescuers were attempting to free another 200 people feared trapped in the derailed coaches, said D.B. Shinde, the Balasore district administrator in Odisha state. The cause of the derailment was being investigated.

Amitabh Sharma, a railroad ministry spokesperson, said some mangled pieces of the derailed train fell onto a nearby track and were hit by another passenger train coming from the opposite direction. Details were not immediately known.

The Press Trust of India news agency said the derailed Coromandel Express was traveling from Howrah in West Bengal state to Chennai, the capital of southern Tamil Nadu state.

Television images showed rescue teams trying to take passengers out of mangled coaches. New Delhi television news reported that 179 people were taken to hospitals.

Despite government efforts to improve rail safety, several hundred accidents occur every year on India’s railways, the largest train network under one management in the world. In August 1995, two trains collided near New Delhi, killing 358 people in the worst train accident in India’s history.

Most train accidents are blamed on human error or outdated signaling equipment.

More than 12 million people ride 14,000 trains across India every day, traveling on 64,000 kilometers (40,000 miles) of track.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daniel K. Inouye International Airport
Bed bugs at Honolulu’s airport trigger deep cleaning, gate closures
US Coast Guard
Hawaii couple among 3 dead after fishing charter boat capsizes in Alaska
Wednesday’s community meeting gave the public a chance to interact with the head of HPD's...
‘Torn apart’: Family of slain teen among those calling for solutions to spike in gun violence
EMS units 'holding the wall' at busy emergency rooms
With ERs on Oahu packed, ambulances are stacking up outside rather than responding to 911 calls
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN

Latest News

Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Summer Showcase & Expo 2023
Tour historic military fleet at Joint Base Pearl Harbor’s summer showcase
Find that link we mentioned on air!
As Seen on Sunrise
Secretary of State Antony Blinken calls Russia's war in Ukraine a "strategic failure" during a...
Blinken says no cease-fire until Ukraine gains upper hand in war
File - Visitors attend the Venture Miami Tech Hiring Fair at the Miami-Dade College, Wolfson...
US employers added a robust 339,000 jobs in May in sign of a still-healthy labor market