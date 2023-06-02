Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

A new pavilion for Waimanalo: City wants to bring back community’s popular gathering place

The city is seeking public input as it seeks to rebuild a popular pavilion at Waimanalo Beach...
The city is seeking public input as it seeks to rebuild a popular pavilion at Waimanalo Beach Park.(City and County of Honolulu)
By Kiana Kalahele
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 3:48 PM HST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The city is seeking public input as it seeks to rebuild a popular pavilion at Waimanalo Beach Park that was torn down because of structural issues.

The meeting is set for June 8 from 10:30 a.m. to noon at the Waimanalo District Park Gymnasium. Residents are encouraged to attend to provide their input on the pavilion’s design and to learn more about the project.

The city is seeking to rebuild the pavilion after the original was removed in fall 2019 due to safety issues.

Before being removed, the original pavilion ― built in 1959 ― held lots of importance to Waimanalo’s community, hosting events such as the Gabby Pahinui Waimanalo Kanikapila and the Waimanalo Summer Fun Program.

The city hopes a new pavilion at Waimanalo Beach Park will help to bring these events back to the park.

The pavilion is the first of three projects that the city hopes to work on regarding the park.

The city intends to also improve the structures at Waimanalo Beach Park that are close by the pavilion, including a recreation building and a comfort station.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

US Coast Guard
Hawaii couple among 3 dead after fishing charter boat capsizes in Alaska
Daniel K. Inouye International Airport
Bed bugs at Honolulu’s airport trigger deep cleaning, gate closures
Brisa Nip.
Maui mother asks for compassion for daughter who allegedly tried to abduct child
After two days of deliberations, a jury has found a man not guilty of attempted murder in the...
Experts: Unanswered questions likely at core of acquittal in high-profile attempted murder case
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN

Latest News

Hokulea crew members wore wet suits to surf in Alaska.
Hokulea’s crew jumps into chilly Alaskan waters to go ... (what else?) surfing
HNN launches a new podcast with Stephanie Lum, and her two best friends.
Episode 163: How to fortify your financial wellbeing in an unstable economy
The TSA expects a nationwide increase in air passengers this summer.
Leaving on a jet plane this summer? Here’s how to get through TSA faster
NOAA will outline its outlook on Thursday for the 2023 Central Pacific hurricane season, which...
NOAA warns Central Pacific could see busier than normal hurricane season