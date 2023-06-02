A new pavilion for Waimanalo: City wants to bring back community’s popular gathering place

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The city is seeking public input as it seeks to rebuild a popular pavilion at Waimanalo Beach Park that was torn down because of structural issues.

The meeting is set for June 8 from 10:30 a.m. to noon at the Waimanalo District Park Gymnasium. Residents are encouraged to attend to provide their input on the pavilion’s design and to learn more about the project.

The city is seeking to rebuild the pavilion after the original was removed in fall 2019 due to safety issues.

Before being removed, the original pavilion ― built in 1959 ― held lots of importance to Waimanalo’s community, hosting events such as the Gabby Pahinui Waimanalo Kanikapila and the Waimanalo Summer Fun Program.

The city hopes a new pavilion at Waimanalo Beach Park will help to bring these events back to the park.

The pavilion is the first of three projects that the city hopes to work on regarding the park.

The city intends to also improve the structures at Waimanalo Beach Park that are close by the pavilion, including a recreation building and a comfort station.

