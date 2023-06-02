Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Man wakes up to learn he became millionaire overnight

Kendrek Mallory won $1 million in the Virginia Lottery's Cash4Life May 15 drawing.
Kendrek Mallory won $1 million in the Virginia Lottery's Cash4Life May 15 drawing.(Virginia Lottery)
By Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 5:08 AM HST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – A man in Virginia woke up in the middle of the night and saw communication from the lottery saying he had won $1 million.

After that, there was no going back to sleep for Kendrek Mallory, of Virginia Beach.

Mallory bought a ticket for the Virginia Lottery’s Cash4Life® May 15 drawing on his personal device and matched the first five winning numbers.

“It’s unbelievable!” he told Virginia Lottery officials.

Mallory was given the choice of either $1,000 every week for the rest of his life or a one-time cash option of $1 million. He chose the cash option.

Cash4Life® is played in Virginia, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Maryland, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and Tennessee.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daniel K. Inouye International Airport
Bed bugs at Honolulu’s airport trigger deep cleaning, gate closures
US Coast Guard
Hawaii couple among 3 dead after fishing charter boat capsizes in Alaska
Wednesday’s community meeting gave the public a chance to interact with the head of HPD's...
‘Torn apart’: Family of slain teen among those calling for solutions to spike in gun violence
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
EMS units 'holding the wall' at busy emergency rooms
With ERs on Oahu packed, ambulances are stacking up outside rather than responding to 911 calls

Latest News

Road closure signs up at various areas for Alelele Point slope stabilization project
After recent rockfall, slope stabilization work for Hana Highway to begin next week
Barry Mann, left, and Cynthia Weil accept the BMI Icon award at the 64th annual BMI Pop Awards...
Cynthia Weil, Grammy winning ‘You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feeling’ lyricist who teamed with husband Barry Mann, dead at 82
Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks to local residents during a meet and greet, Tuesday,...
Justice Department says it won’t charge Pence over handling of classified documents
FILE - President Joe Biden talks with reporters on the South Lawn of the White House in...
Deal approved, Biden will address budget, debt agreement from Oval Office Friday evening
Secretary of State Antony Blinken calls Russia's war in Ukraine a "strategic failure" during a...
Blinken says no Ukraine cease-fire without peace deal that includes Russia’s withdrawal